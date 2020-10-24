BUCKFIELD —Kaylee Knight and Camryn Wahl each had a goal and an assists to lead Mt. Abram past Buckfield, 4-1, on Saturday in a girls soccer contest.

Wahl’s goal was on a penalty kick.

Alice McKay and Charlotte Mitchell also scored for Mt. Abram. Emily Kidd had three saves in the victory.

Sami Patenaude scored for the Bucks and Ruby Cyr made 10 saves in the loss.

MONMOUTH 4, RICHMOND 1: Megan Ham scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Bobcats in Monmouth.

Alicen Burnham and Elsa Goebel-Bain added goals for Monmouth.

Alana Hixon scored the lone goal for Richmond.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 5, TELSTAR 0: Rylee Sevigny had two goals and an assist to lead the Falcons to a 5-0 victory over the Rebels.

Autumn Freeman had a goal and an assist while Brielle Flynn and Gracie Farnum each had a goal for Mountain Valley.

Brooke Brown only needed to make one save in the win.

E.B. Hoff made 15 saves for Telstar.

