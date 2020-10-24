I am writing in strong support of Eddie Hastings for Franklin County sheriff. For the past almost 40 years I have observed him evolve from a youngster to a seasoned professional. He is clearly dedicated to the people of our region — showing talent, tenacity, innovation, and creativity, not only as a firefighter but also, over the last 16 years in law enforcement, as a police officer, patrolman, state fire investigator and patrol supervisor.

For example, when Livermore Falls needed a fire chief he stepped in, helping that department to renovate and update. Among other things, Eddie is concerned with addressing drug and alcohol issues by coordinating law enforcement with community assets. We in Franklin County would be fortunate indeed to have Eddie as our sheriff.

Maggy Wyckoff, Farmington