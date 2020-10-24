ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Broadband Grant Program has awarded $117,793 in grants to 13 communities across Maine. The program aims to increase the number of Maine people, communities and businesses with access to high-speed internet service and improve skills, knowledge and opportunity to effectively use the technology.

Area 2020 grantees include:

Opportunity Center of North Franklin County Inc., to begin implementation project resulting from county-wide broadband plan, running Fiber-to-the-Home in six of 36 communities: $10,000.

Town of Denmark, to engage residents in broadband goals, starting with committee outreach and ending with a network design project to expand presently poor broadband coverage: $6,000.

Town of Fryeburg, to implement a community-involved process to plan for the eventual build-out of reliable high-speed internet to serve area residents: $5,000.

Town of Harrison, to establish or upgrade affordable, accessible and quality broadband service to the entire community: $4,500.

Town of Lisbon, to create two public WiFi “hot spots” in strategic locations in Lisbon to enable universal internet connectivity and enable entrepreneurial and youth and adult educational initiatives: $2,950.

Town of Litchfield, to provide affordable broadband to the unserved or underserved while improving the digital literacy of the community: $7,000.

Town of Naples, to conduct a town-wide community needs assessment to determine if residents and business owners have adequate access to broadband internet services: $10,000.

Western Kennebec Lakes Community Broadband Association, to develop a community outreach program, conduct community surveys, review proposals and negotiate with internet service providers to improve services in the region for underserved/unserved customers: $15,000.

The program will continue in 2021. Details will be available at www.mainecf.org. The deadline for applications will be Oct. 15, 2021.

