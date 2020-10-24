I have known Jim Handy for many, many years. For 20 of those years Jim and I were elected to the Lewiston School Committee to see to the educational well-being and opportunities for all Lewiston’s children.

Jim’s love for public service and the well-being of children during those years continues now in Augusta with Jim’s representation of the people of his district. In the Legislature (House District 58) Jim is an effective mover and dedicates himself to the needs and well-being of Maine people.

I ask people to vote to return Jim to Augusta, so that he can continue to provide the attention that Lewiston both rightly expects and deserves.

Paul St. Pierre, Lewiston