The “all job creation is local” policy strategy sets the Trump team apart from past administrations.

Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Maine’s dairy farmers can sell more to Canadian markets than they ever have before.

Maine loggers will benefit from USMCA provisions to combat trade in illegal logging by poachers. Antidumping and countervailing duties have also been imposed on subsidized timber from Canada.

Portland aerospace workers are now defended by 15% tariffs on European aircraft.

A $527 million relief fund is now available to Maine’s 18,000 commercial fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs from the Communist Chinese Party regime.

President Trump reopened a 5,000 square-mile area off Georges Bank to commercial fishing that had been shut down by the Obama administration.

President Trump will always stand by Maine workers. From Madawaska in the north down to Kittery in the south, all job creation is indeed local.

Peter Navarro of Cambridge, Mass., is assistant to President Trump in the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.