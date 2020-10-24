Lewiston is not where I grew up, but is now where I lovingly call home. I feel grateful that our city has such a strong advocate in Rep. Kristen Cloutier (District 60). She is willing to sit down and have honest conversations about the problems we face as a community.

Many issues we face will take years to problem-solve together and I trust that Kristen is driven to do just that. She is driven to make positive changes, and she lifts others up as she does it. Whether she is helping family caregivers with a tax credit or ensuring that all Mainers have the skills to fill needed jobs, she is passionate and puts the needs of Lewiston first.

She deserves to be reelected to the State House this November.

Rev. Sarah Gillespie, Lewiston