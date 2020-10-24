The Oct. 6 issue of “The Washington Examiner” magazine contains a provocative editorial that suggests new technology may soon be available which could use fusion energy to generate vast amounts of energy within a few years. If successful, new nuclear fusion reactors could provide carbon-free energy in massive amounts which could eventually bring man-made carbon emissions to near zero.

A technological development of this magnitude could negate the need for the prohibitively expensive “green new deal” proposed by today’s left wing Democrats. It could also clear the way for extensive growth in new industries and provide millions of lucrative jobs in building the huge numbers of zero emission electric powered cars and transportation systems.

Richard Grover, Mason Township