HOCKEY

Hockey and other indoor ice arena activities can resume in New Hampshire starting Friday, but participants and staff will have to be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said.

The state paused all hockey activities at indoor rinks for two weeks following positive tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months.

Guidance for reopening rinks released Friday says all volunteers, coaches and staff, referees, and athletes in both youth and adult leagues must be tested at least once by Nov. 6 “to limit early re-introduction of COVID-19.”

State officials are calling for all staff, volunteers and athletes to wear face coverings at all times when indoors and not participating in sports. Parents and other spectators must also wear face coverings when inside a facility. When outside, face coverings should be worn when people cannot socially distance.

TENNIS

COVID-19: French Open champion Iga Swiatek said she will quarantine after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Duda’s office announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 19-year-old Swiatek met with Duda on Friday.

The Polish player said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she’ll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days.

COLOGNE CHAMPIONSHIP: Alexander Zverev moved one match away from winning back-to-back ATP Tour titles in Cologne, Germany, beating Jannik Sinner, 7-6 (3), 6-3, to set up a final against Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman defeated last week’s runner-up at the Cologne Indoors, Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

OSTRAVA OPEN: Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka will meet in the first WTA all-Belarusian final.

Former world No. 1 Azarenka eased past Maria Sakkari. 6-1, 6-3. to book a spot in her 40th career final.

Sabalenka had to fight harder to overcome American Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-4.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Harrison Burton stormed past Noah Gragson in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Xfinity Series race and deny Gragson a spot in the championship round.

Gragson was one turn away from earning an automatic berth into the title-deciding finale but instead had to settle for a second-place finish. He entered the race last in the playoff rankings, 33 points below the cutline and needing a victory to advance.

Chase Briscoe is the only driver locked into the finale at Phoenix in two weeks. The remaining slots will be decided next week at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton edged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Having secured a record-extending 97th career pole, Hamilton can break a tie with Michael Schumacher for most career victories as he seeks his 92nd win Sunday.

INDYCAR: Will Power won his fifth pole of the season and flirted with the St. Petersburg track record in qualifying for the IndyCar season finale.

Power will start from the pole Sunday on the downtown temporary street course for the ninth time in his career.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover.

General Manager James Click said James had a labral tear of his left hip.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Australian cyclist Jai Hindley and British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart are virtually tied entering the final stage after nearly 2,175 miles over 20 days of racing.

Hindley claimed the pink jersey by the slimmest of margins and Hart won the penultimate stage to set up a two-man duel for the trophy Sunday in the concluding individual time trial.

Hart outsprinted Hindley to win the mountainous 20th stage, which included three climbs to the Sestriere ski resort.

Hindley and Hart were listed with overall times of 80 hours, 22 minutes, 7 seconds. Organizers had to go back to results from the race’s two time trials to determine that Hindley leads by 0.86 seconds and can wear the pink jersey in the final stage over a mostly flat 10-mile route in Milan.

It’s the first time in Grand Tour history that the first- and second-placed riders have the same overall time on the eve of the last stage.

Previous leader Wilco Kelderman dropped to third overall, 1:32 behind.

SPANISH VUELTA: Tim Wellens of Belgium won the fifth stage, while defending champion Primoz Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey.

SOCCER

NETHERLANDS: Lassina Traore scored five times and also had three assists as Ajax routed VVV-Venlo, 13-0, for the biggest victory in Dutch league history.

The margin of success eclipsed Ajax’s 12-1 victory over Vitesse in 1972.

ENGLAND: Manchester City is enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down João Cancelo’s cross, to rescue a point.

• Manchester United was held to a scoreless draw by Chelsea, leaving the host without a win at Old Trafford in its opening three matches for the first time in 48 years.

• Diogo Jota completed Liverpool’s comeback with a goal in the 64th minute to beat Sheffield United, 2-1.

• Crystal Palace extended its promising start with a 2-1 win over Fulham, getting goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jairo Riedewald.

SPAIN: Defender Sergio Ramos drew a penalty and then converted for the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute as Real Madrid won at Barcelona, 3-1.

Ramos used his wiles to grapple with Clement Lenglet to gain position for a high ball. With Lenglet tugging his shirt, Ramos fell away from him to the turf, and then complained vehemently. After consulting the video screen on the touchline, referee Juan Martínez ruled Lenglet impeded Ramos from contesting the ball.

BOXING

TITLE DEFENSE: WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he plans to fight in London on Dec. 5, but his opponent is unknown.

“I’d just like to announce I’m definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video message posted on his social media accounts. “Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it’s going to be shortly.”

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.

Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.

The 32-year-old Fury announced in June that he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua. The sides said that the first bout could take place sometime in 2021 in what would be an all-British showdown between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.

« Previous

Next »