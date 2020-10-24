Saturday, October 24
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
CBSSN — Mercer at Army
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State
FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Houston at Navy
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College
ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)
ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
FS1 — Utah State at Boise State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Minnesota
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State
FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State
CROSSFIT
1 p.m.
CBS — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped)
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals
Early Sunday
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
