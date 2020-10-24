Saturday, October 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

9 a.m.

CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

8 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

CBSSN — Mercer at Army

ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State

FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

CBSSN — Houston at Navy

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

FS1 — Penn State at Indiana

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College

ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State

FS1 — Utah State at Boise State

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Minnesota

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State

FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State

CROSSFIT

1 p.m.

CBS — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

RUGBY

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped)

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals

Early Sunday

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

