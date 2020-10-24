Bettyann Sheats, our second-term House District 64 representative, deserves to be reelected.

As an educator, when casting my vote I examine a person’s stand on education. Bettyann has helped teachers and schools by increasing spending at the state level, bringing the state’s share of spending closer to 55%. She has also helped in restoring revenue sharing with cities and towns. These two measures simultaneously help schools while taking the burden off taxpayers.

Approachable, straightforward, and honest are three qualities that stand out when meeting Bettyann. Her record proves that she considers both sides of an issue when making decisions. And remarkably, Bettyann finds time to read to children in our schools. As an Army veteran, no job is too big or too small for Bettyann. If elected, we can trust her to take good care of us and of our children.

Susan Weiss, Auburn