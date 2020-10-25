Jen Blastow is a breath of fresh air and gives me hope for our future. Over the past 14 years I’ve seen that she is respectful, a good listener and she is committed to family, education, our environment and our community.

As a nurse practitioner she is on the front line fighting COVID-19, seeing the need for a better health care system and energized to work on getting it. She is a marathoner and, in running for House District 72, Jen shows courage and willingness to go the distance to bring her quiet voice of intelligence and commitment to Augusta to benefit us all in Mechanic Falls, Oxford and Otisfield.

I give my enthusiastic support for her and ask that people consider giving Jen Blastow their vote in November.

Elaine Doble-Verrill, Otisfield

