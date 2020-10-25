OHIO – Lori Ann (Ouellette) Smith, 59, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Lori was born on Oct. 31, 1960 in Portland, the daughter of Gerald L. Ouellette and Molly A. (Moschello) Ouellette. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1980. She had a huge heart and never missed sending a birthday card to her family members. She loved reading and spending her time outdoors admiring the flowers and hiking. Above all the greatest joy in her life was her son!

She is survived by her father, Gerald Ouellette of Scarborough and his longtime companion, Georgia Gilcheist; mother, Molly Ouellette of Ohio; her son, Dustin Smith of Arizona; two sisters, Debra Ouellette of Ohio, Daphne Brackett of Westbrook, two brothers, Kenneth and his wife Sheila Ouellette of Scarborough, Daniel and his wife Carma Ouellette of Hollis; and several nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. A burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston. Arrangements are under the direction on of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Lori’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

« Previous