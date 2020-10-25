Attack ads against Susan Collins say that Washington has changed her. We know that isn’t true. The only thing about her that has changed is the increase in her resolve to fight for the working men and women here in Maine.

What also hasn’t changed are the lies that the dark money from out of state say about her. Look at the attacks from the past: she will end Social Security, she will take away a woman’s choice, she will support big business, not workers, etc. Sound familiar? Has any of this happened? No. Is it going to happen? No.

Susan Collins is for Mainers, always has been, always will be. She is consistently voted one of the most bipartisan senators because she looks at an issue from a policy, not a party, point of view: the definition of bipartisan.

I hope others join me in voting for Sen. Susan Collins Nov. 3.

Steve Bannister, Lewiston

