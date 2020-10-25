I have been working with Laurel Libby since the beginning of her campaign.
I cannot believe the energy she brings forth every day, searching for new ways to resolve the issues we face as a state and the barriers that stand in our way. She is tireless in her focus to get information out so the community knows how these issues affect them.
I frequently drive for her so that she can introduce herself to members of the community and talk about the issues we face as a state. These conversations have been very productive, as residents listen intently, ask lots of questions, and offer input. People want changes, especially to health care, and and for those in office to be honest and not influenced by special interest groups. It is obviously time to get new people in office.
I will vote for Laurel Libby. She can help make things happen.
Thelma Beauvais, Poland
