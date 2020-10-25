We are so grateful that Ned Claxton is again running for state Senate in District 20. We are most impressed with his integrity, his ability to listen, and his dedication to collaboration — all qualities that we value highly, yet seem so rare in today’s politics.

Ned has supported increased state funding for our schools, which is more important than ever with the challenges our local teachers face in these unprecedented times. Ned’s experience as a family doctor gives him an understanding of the importance of affordable and accessible health care, with attention to prescription drug prices and the opioid crisis.

He is a tireless advocate for our community and a compassionate neighbor whom we are proud to vote for again this year. We encourage others to do the same.

Whitney and Bruce Condit, Auburn

