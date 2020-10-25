We are so grateful that Ned Claxton is again running for state Senate in District 20. We are most impressed with his integrity, his ability to listen, and his dedication to collaboration — all qualities that we value highly, yet seem so rare in today’s politics.
Ned has supported increased state funding for our schools, which is more important than ever with the challenges our local teachers face in these unprecedented times. Ned’s experience as a family doctor gives him an understanding of the importance of affordable and accessible health care, with attention to prescription drug prices and the opioid crisis.
He is a tireless advocate for our community and a compassionate neighbor whom we are proud to vote for again this year. We encourage others to do the same.
Whitney and Bruce Condit, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
When do COVID-19 guidelines become enforceable mandates?
-
Election 2020
Political mail piling up across Maine in unusual election year
-
Sports
It’s been a challenging fall for these college athletes
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 25
-
Schools & Education
‘Nothing is the same’: Educators adapt to teaching in the COVID-19 era