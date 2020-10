• Kevin L. Frost, 55, Farmington, failure to comply with sex offender registration, on Oct. 22 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Eric C. Hall, 49, Industry, warrant unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching, assault, Oct. 22 in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robin D. Cobb, 48, Washington Township, warrant failure to report, operate while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 22 in Farmington, sentenced to five days, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher E. Jordan, 50, Turner, operating under the influence, Oct. 22 in New Vineyard, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Angela B. McKenna-Mason, 42, Temple, warrant assault, Oct. 22 in New Sharon, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael M. Ouellette, 52, Spring Hill, Florida, Oct. 23 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Tina A.M. Robinson, 27, Farmington, harassment, Oct. 23 in Industry, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brad Daggett, 21, New Vineyard, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 24 in Farmington, $100, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amy R. Deermount, 33, Wilton, violating protective order, violation condition of release, probation hold, Oct. 24 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Gary N. Brosius Jr., 27, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, on Oct. 25 in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Diana M. Repucci, 61, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 25 in Avon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

