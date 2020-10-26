FREEPORT — In celebration of Halloween, an online audio storytelling program for older children and adults will be presented by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport. The program, “Poe-ssibilities: Readings of Grave Significance for Your Halloween Season,” will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, on the group’s Facebook page. Included in the program will be “The Telltale Heart” by Edgar Allen Poe, narrated by local actress Julia Langham, followed by readings of comical “faux-bituaries,” written and read by local writer Elizabeth Guffey, and the program will conclude with a reading of “The Cask of Amontillado,” also written by Edgar Allen Poe and read by Joe Quinn and Randy Hunt, both active in local theater. Because of the nature of the program, it is not recommended for children under age 12.

Listeners do not need to have a Facebook account to hear the program. It can be found by going to ACAF’s webpage, FreeportArtsandCulture.org, scrolling down and clicking on the Facebook icon, then clicking on “Videos.” This program will also be recorded so individuals who are not able to listen at 8 p.m. will be able to find it later at the same location for up to a week.

ACAF is a nonprofit organization that is working to raise the visibility of the artistic and cultural activities that the Greater Freeport Area has to offer. It is dedicated to fostering arts and culture by enhancing artistic and cultural opportunities for all members of the community, including youth, and promoting local arts and culture. Its goal is to build the resources necessary to meet the collective needs of Greater Freeport’s performing and visual artists and cultural groups.

As part of its mission, ACAF is working on developing Meetinghouse Arts, which will be home to a 200-seat performance and presentation space that will provide a venue for theatrical productions, concerts and other artistic and cultural presentations, and a gallery for visual arts and other exhibits. This venue will be used by local organizations and touring shows, will provide a new creative focal point for the greater Freeport area and will strengthen its creative economy.

For more about ACAF, visit FreeportArtsAndCulture.org.

