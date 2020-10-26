GARDINER — Gardiner Area High School has suspended all athletics for the remainder of the week because of COVID-19 concerns.

In a letter to parents Monday, MSAD 11 superintendent Patricia Hopkins wrote an individual associated with the school is a “probable positive” for COVID-19, and students and staff had been in contact with the individual. Hopkins also announced the high school was moving to full remote for the remainder of the week. Gardiner elementary and midde schools were to remain in a hybrid model for education.

All athletic events, practices and after-school activities have been halted for the remainder of the week as well. Hopkins wrote the school will determine next steps by Friday.

Nine varsity and junior varsity games have been canceled, including events in soccer, 7-on-7 touch football, volleyball and field hockey.

Related Mount View suspends athletics for rest of the fall

In an e-mail, Gardiner athletic director Nate Stubbert said some high school games could be played Saturday, but that a decision will come later in the week.

“We’ll try to do what we can,” Stubbert wrote. “We’re going to cancel everything from Monday through Friday, and then reassess on Friday. We could potentially have (games) on Saturday, but we’ll take a look at things on Friday.”

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted athletic teams across the state this fall.

On Monday, the Morse High School boys soccer team was asked to quarantine for 14 days, after it was potentially exposed to the virus after a Medomak Valley student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The Shipbuilders and Panthers played Saturday in Waldoboro.

A Skowhegan Area High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 7, which forced the River Hawks to suspend athletic activities into the following week.

On Oct. 19, Mount View, Belfast and Searsport suspended athletics due to an outbreak in Waldo County connected to the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Brooks. Both Mount View and Belfast have since shut down athletics for the rest of the fall season. Furthermore, the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast was scheduled to host the girls and boys state cross country meets next month, but the Maine Principals’ Association plans to move the races elsewhere.

Dave Dyer — 621-5610

[email protected]

Twitter: @Dave_Dyer

Related Headlines Mount View suspends all sports for remainder of fall season

« Previous

Next »

filed under: