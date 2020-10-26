MONMOUTH — Gabby Chessie used an Anna Beach assist on a breakaway and scored the game-winning goal 15 minutes into the first half to lead Oak Hill to a 1-0 victory over Monmouth/Winthrop in girls soccer on Monday.

Paige Gonya made 22 saves to secure the shutout for Oak Hill (7-1), while Emma Johnson stopped six shots for Monmouth/Winthrop (5-1-1), which handed the Raiders their lone loss earlier this season.

