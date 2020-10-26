LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Monday unanimously approved a Saturday-to-Friday pay period for employees and moving board meetings to Tuesdays. Both changes start in 2021.

The pay period is now Monday to Sunday, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said.

“If we move the selectpersons meetings to Tuesday, it gives the highway department time to get their pay stubs in,” he said. “We wouldn’t have to move meetings on (Monday) holidays.”

Changing the pay period to Sunday to Saturday wouldn’t mess up transfer station employees, Selectperson Scott Richmond suggested at first.

The transfer station is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transfer station pay information is brought to the Town Office on Thursday or Friday, Town Clerk Renda Guild said.

There is no computer or fax machine at the transfer station.

Miller asked if the information could be dropped off after the transfer station closes Saturday.

Some employees could lose one day of pay for two weeks while the changeover occurs, Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said.

“I spoke with Juanita (Bryant, director of the transfer station),” Miller said. “She’s OK so long as they know.”

In other business Miller, who is also tax collector, said he would typically be giving a monthly report.

“For the 2020 tax year, we pulled in $2.7 million in real estate taxes, which includes principal, interests and costs,” he said. “For 2019, we received $2.6 million. It’s going to be interesting to see where we’re at.”

Excise taxes received to date this year are $193,000, he said. In the same period in 2019, $170,000 was collected, he added.

The board also approved $2,636 in tax abatements for six properties determined to have been overtaxed during revaluation.

