100 Years Ago: 1920

Students at the Maine School of Commerce held their second monthly social of the 1920-21 occasion at the school Friday evening. The first part of the evening was spent in staging an indoor athletic meet, which caused considerable merriment. Following the serving of dainty refreshments the remainder of the evening was spent dancing. Bacon’s orchestra furnished the music and dancing catered.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the YWCA Y-Teen Club assisted with the fight against pollution Friday when they did their “litter bit” at Auburn Central School.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Boy Scout Troop #130 of South Paris recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. Troop members are Rocky Cotton, Rob Betz, Jacob Mallory, Magna Melhos, Steve McCusker, Mike McInnis, Brandon Carey, Matt Clark, Don Foster, Rob Kilgore, Eric Ayotte, Jason Crooker, Ray Niemi and Joe McCusker.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: