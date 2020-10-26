NORRIDGEWOCK — Author Deb Brown of Norridgewock has had her book, “Moving To A Higher Zip-Code,” a memoir about her accidental spiritual journey, published and it is now available on Amazon or at Balboa Press.

There is perhaps no greater gift one person can give another than to share his or her story. This book is one of those gifts. “Moving to a Higher Zip Code” is a heartfelt and honest snapshot of one woman’s life. It is the no-holds-barred account of how Deb reached her “higher zip code” — and how you can use what she learned along the way to reach your own.

Deb shares details of a dysfunctional childhood, addictive relationships and behaviors, dark nights of the soul, family tragedy and betrayal, and more in a voice that is relatable and highly authentic. Like all of us, she stumbles and falls — but she also picks herself up in a way that is both instructional and inspirational. Her “accidental journey” is synchronistic at every turn.

Over the years she developed a passion for writing and sharing her stories. She faced her husband’s cancer in her own way while questioning the existence of God and her reason for being here. Through her challenges she kept fighting for and believing in something greater. When she had reached perhaps the lowest points in her life she found a Unity church in the right place — at the right time. Life is like that when you are open to it.

In “Moving to a Higher Zip Code,” Brown shares the wisdom and experience that opened her to self-love and self-care; learning to believe and trust in synchronicity and the universe; finding her soul mate; and ultimately discovering inner peace.

