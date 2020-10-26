• Larry P. Cunnington, 35, of 206 Main St., Norway, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 8:57 p.m. Friday at that address by Norway Police Department.

• Zachary O. Downs, 27, of 339 West Bethel, Bethel, on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 6:26 a.m. Sunday by Oxford Police Department.

• Wolfe T. Raasumaa, 23, of 409 Main St., Poland, on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 1:24 p. m. Sunday in West Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ralph L. Wedgwood III, 58, of 14 Woodridge Drive, Steep Falls, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 1:51 p.m. Saturday in Baldwin by Maine State Police.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: