LEWISTON — Fiber artist Sheryl Whitmore will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, as part of the Food for Thought program, now exclusively on Zoom, hosted by the USM, LAC Senior College.

Whitmore describes quilts as “beautiful expressions of color and warmth.” Memories of quilts at her grandmother’s home continue to bring her joy and inspiration. Her interest in landscape quilting as a new artistic outlet began with a class with Jo Diggs; her first piece was a four-inch quilt.

Whitmore’s current designs are of “varying subjects, designs and sizes, and include flowers, birds, trees, mountains and boats.” She’s “excited by the use of color and harmony” which will be seen in the examples she will share during the Zoom presentation. Her quilts are constructed with the traditional batting and backing material used in full-size bed quilts.

To attend, email [email protected], by noon Monday, Nov. 9. Include name and the name of the program for which you are registering. An email will be sent with the link on the morning of the event.

