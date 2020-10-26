Surrogates for the Biden and Trump campaigns are scheduled to make last-ditch stops in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District this week as the two vie for an Electoral College vote that in 2016 went to Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. will appear Thursday at Greenway Equipment Sales on Hammond Street for a Make America Great Again! event in Bangor, according to the Trump campaign.

Jill Biden is scheduled to appear alongside Democrats Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon in a socially distanced Get Out the Vote rally in Bangor on Tuesday.

Other high-profile Republicans are also scheduled to make appearances at rallies this week in Bangor and Gorham. On Wednesday South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks and Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Corey Lewandowski will appear at a Get Out the Vote rally in Bangor. They will be joined by former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for a rally in Gorham.

The events come as both campaigns are making a final push towards Election Day. Maine is one of just two states that split Electoral College votes based on outcomes in each congressional district and in 2016 Trump forced a split vote by winning the 2nd District.

An early October poll by Portland-based Pan Atlantic Research, a market research and consulting firm that regularly polls on public policy and other issues, showed Biden leading Trump by a margin of 50 percent to 40 percent in Maine, but with a narrower lead in the 2nd District. In the 1st District, Biden had a 17.5 percentage point lead on Trump, compared to a 3.5 percentage point lead in the 2nd District, the poll found.

