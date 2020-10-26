AUGUSTA — In a year when “physical distance” occupies the attention, students in the architecture program at the University of Maine at Augusta continue to hone their skills and vision in creating physical environments. This fall, as in-person learning continues for UMA’s architecture students, architecture faculty have practiced the dynamic adaptability they teach, hybridizing the Architecture Student Show. This year’s exhibition will occupy the physical space of the Charles Danforth Gallery in UMA’s Jewett Hall and will also be available as a virtual exhibition on the Danforth Gallery’s website. This hybrid presentation gives viewers physical and virtual spaces in which to consider the built worlds UMA’s students envision.

Projects represented in the exhibition range from more conceptual first-year projects through theoretical and advanced work completed in the fifth year of the program. “The exhibition moves from more imaginative projects toward more concrete architectural plans and renderings,” explained Amy Rahn, Danforth, gallery director and UMA assistant professor of art history.

UMA Architecture Program Coordinator and Professor Eric Stark reflected that in the COVID-19 era, “the very concepts of representation, physical and virtual, are challenged. We are proud of our faculty and students who have found creative ways to teach and explore architecture. The work in this exhibit demonstrates the success of those efforts.” The exhibition gives viewers a window into the process of learning that architecture students complete at UMA in their work toward professional licensure in the field, and shares the architecture students’ development as thinkers and professionals with a wider (virtual) audience.

The exhibition is on display through Friday, Nov. 20. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Charles Danforth Gallery in UMA’s Jewett Hall.

In the COVID-19 era, the program has worked with the university, the community and students to create a learning environment that has allowed architecture students to adapt and continue their studies. Now, in its real and virtual exhibitions, the Architecture Student Show gives viewers near and far a glimpse into the exciting world of UMA’s architecture students.

