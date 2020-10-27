In her four years in Augusta, Bettyann Sheats has demonstrated unwavering support for public health. As a nurse practitioner working in public schools, I see children’s public health needs such as vaccination, first hand.

In 2018, Bettyann supported a law to increase vaccination rates in school children as a critical public health measure. In 2019, there was an attempt to repeal this law. Bettyann’s current opponent was heavily involved in this repeal effort. Mainers rejected the repeal by a vast majority, and the public health measure stood. This vote shows that Maine’s people are no-nonsense in matters of public health.

We need no-nonsense representatives in Augusta who will continue to support public health, representatives like Bettyann Sheats.

Amy Hesby, Auburn