I am writing in support of Sara Gideon, a supporter of affordable health care for Maine people.

The Republican Party is attempting to kill the Affordable Care Act, ending protections for people with preexisting conditions, like a pregnant woman, an elder with heart issues, or a child with cancer. All of these individuals deserve coverage.

I was surprised a few years ago by the onset of serious medical conditions. Obamacare not only saved my life, it also helped me survive the onslaught of enormous medical bills.

Sara will work to protect Maine people. That’s why I’m voting for her.

Ann Arbor, Farmington