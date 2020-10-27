LEWISTON — The next “virtual” Art Walk L-A happens Friday, Oct. 30, on www.laarts.org/artwalk/, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and includes visual arts, music, prose poetry and more, featuring Poet Jason Grundstrom-Whitney reading from his 2019 collection, “Bear, Coyote, Raven”; digital art renderings by Lewiston artists Melanie Therrien and Stanley Hollenbeck; Local Writers Read October Genre Spotlight: Horror; and Bates students spoken word and dance performances.

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee also present the 2020 Art Walk LA Artists web page. Artists and artisans included have works for sale. Visual artists and artisans can register free at https://www.laarts.org/artwalk/ and their work will be shared on the web page throughout the season. 100 percent of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

There’s art to see downtown too: Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston, artist Kate Cargile; Gritty’s, 68 Main St., Auburn, artist Jelisa Hamilton; Kimball Street Studios, 191 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Moonlight Market spooktacular art/artisan event; and MedCo, 40 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Peri and Allison Star.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn and participate in the arts.

LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

filed under: