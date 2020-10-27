AUBURN — The City of Auburn is cooking up some spooky, fun and safe ways for families to celebrate Halloween this year.

The United New Auburn Association will host its annual “Hello-ween” event in Anniversary Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The event has been modified to comply with Maine CDC guidelines.

The Auburn Recreation Department is preparing for a “howling” good time at the “Fright Fest Drive-Thru Carnival,” which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Preregistration is required for each vehicle participating, and there is an option for those walking.

After they are all stocked up on candy at Fright Fest, Auburn residents can attend the city’s first ever “Spooky Drive-In Movie” event being held in Great Falls Plaza. Preregistration is required for each vehicle and for each showing. The family friendly movie, “Casper,” will be screened at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30. The 17-plus super scary film, “IT” will be shown at 9 p.m. Gates will open at 8:30. To register for Spooky Drive-In Movie Night or for Fright Fest, visit www.auburnrecreation.com or call 207-333-6611.

All events are free and will follow Maine CDC guidelines. All but the UNAA event require preregistration. Wear a mask and practice physical distancing when attending the events. For more information, contact the Auburn Recreation Department.