Sen. Susan Collins is an effective leader, and I am proud to support her reelection. She has been consistently ranked the most bipartisan senator, and she has never missed a roll call vote.

Collins wrote the Paycheck Protection Program, bringing $2.3 billion to our small businesses and protecting more than 255,000 Maine jobs. Collins chairs the Aging Committee and serves on the Appropriations and Intelligence committees. She has secured funding for Maine’s infrastructure, and is a strong and effective advocate for new defense contracts at Bath Iron Works. Lewiston received nearly $12 million to eliminate lead hazards and support healthy homes.

Susan always has helped the people of Maine. Growing up in Caribou, she learned the value of hard work. She has supported families, seniors, and veterans. Do not be fooled by political ads that are funded by out-of-state money that claim otherwise.

Barry Putnam, Lewiston