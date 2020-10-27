“He is a good man” is an expression we use in Maine to show respect and appreciation for someone’s personal and professional qualities. That’s the expression that comes to mind when I think of Ned Claxton, who is running for reelection as a state senator for Auburn and surrounding towns (District 20).

I worked with Ned when he was director of the Family Practice Residency Program at Central Maine Medical Center, and I witnessed the intelligent and even-handed ways he dealt with people and programs vital to fulfilling the mission of the hospital.

Ned knows how to look at all sides of a question, and his balanced approach to problem-solving serves the public well in dealing with the many challenges the Legislature is facing today in the era of COVID-19.

I ask people to please support Ned Claxton when they cast their ballot.

Christos Gianopoulos, Greene

