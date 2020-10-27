NORWAY — The Missions Committee of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., is planning its annual distribution of Thanksgiving baskets to families in the Oxford Hills. This year, COVID-19 precautions have caused the committee to make some creative changes to the process of collecting and distributing baskets. Members are asking the community for help.

The plan this year is for the Oxford Hills School District to provide the list for the 20 Thanksgiving baskets.

The Mission Committee will host a drive-through donation table in the church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. They are asking church members, friends and the greater Oxford Hills community to help make the drive-through collection a success.

They will collect nonperishable items such as stuffing, canned corn, peas and green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes, butternut squash, onions, apples and oranges for 20 family-sized baskets. Cash and checks will also be accepted and used to help fill the baskets. Extra food donations will be taken to the local food pantries. Checks can also sent to the church, P.O. Box 164, Norway, ME 04268 and indicate in the memo line “Thanksgiving Baskets.”

During the pandemic the church is hosting a drive-through free supper at 5 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. The next supper will be Nov. 3. Other missions include online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays, collecting mittens for school children, Bible study and book groups. For more information, call the church office at 207-743-2290 or visit the Facebook page.