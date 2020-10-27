For those who are passionate about racial and social justice, please join me in voting for Greg Kimber, who is running against state Rep. Randy Hall (Chesterville, Wilton, New Vineyard, Strong, Industry, Temple).

Unfortunately, Rep. Hall voted against banning conversion therapy, prohibiting Native American mascots, and amending Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day. Greg Kimber, however, will work for justice for all.

He also believes in protecting the environment, workers’ rights, women’s health, increasing voting access and lowering property taxes. All important issues.

I hope others join me in voting for Greg Kimber for state representative.

Darlene Paine, Wilton