SABATTUS — Local voters who haven’t cast ballots yet may do so in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office at 190 Middle St.

Elections include several vacancies on town boards.

For a single seat on the Board of Selectmen, Jeremy Petty’s name will appear on the ballot. Robert Gayton is running for a seat on the Regional School Unit 4 board of directors. And Michelle Brown is the only candidate for a seat on the Sabattus Sanitary District board of trustees.

Other open seats with only write-in candidates are: three seats on the Budget Committee; one seat for an alternate Planning Board member; and six seats on the Charter Review Committee.

