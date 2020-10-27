TURNER — Alison Noniewicz scored in double overtime to give the Leavitt girls soccer team a 2-1 victory over Edward Little on Tuesday.

Noniewicz and Leah Maheux each finished with a goal and an assist for the Hornets, while goalie Carlie Leavitt made eight saves.

Ella Boucher scored a goal for the Red Eddies that was assisted by Ava Braunscheidel. Allie Annear and Hailee Brown combined to make 16 saves for Edward Little.

FIELD HOCKEY

DIRIGO 1, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1, tie: Jayce Brophy scored in the first quarter for the Cougars and Taylor Duguay scored in the third quarter as Dirigo and Mountain Valley battled to a draw in Dixfield.

Alexa Perreault assisted on Brophy’s goal, while Rylee Sevigny set up Duguay for her score.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 6, BUCKFIELD 0: Cam Walters had two goals and an assist as the Roadrunners defeated the Bucks in Salem.

Morgan Thibodeau and Kyle Presby each had a goal and assist for the Roadrunners. Wyatt Sieminski and Kenynon Pillsbury also scored in the win. Goalies Ian Allen, Mathias Long Frost and Damien Thurlow combined to make four saves for the shutout.

Gavin Charest made 12 saves for the Bucks.

