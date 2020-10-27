When I think about which local candidate to vote for in an election, character is an important factor, but more importantly are their views affecting our town, the state, and the future our kids and grandkids will inherit.

Randall Hall voted against giving loggers the right to form cooperatives and demand better wages and working conditions. He opposed bills on clean elections, increased health care for women, renewable energy use and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Neither Greg Kimber’s or Randall Hall’s character are in question. There’s much to be said in praise of both men. Greg Kimber’s platform of a robust support for renewable energy, fair labor practices, environmental protections, health care, election reform, and building an economy that supports young families and provides for our seniors is both practical and hopeful.

In 2020, with my kid’s future in mind, I’m going with hope.

Michael Romanyshyn, Temple