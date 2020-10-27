AUBURN – Catherine E. (Hunt) Carroll , 83, passed away Oct. 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born July 27, 1937 in Canton, the daughter of John and Doris (Sylvester) Hunt.

Her life was spent as a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was instrumental in raising three generations of her family. Her passion was your family and her love for them was unconditional.

She retired as a bookkeeper from Poland Spring Inn.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Alfred J. Carroll, Sr. She is survived by two sons, Alfred Jr. and partner Rhonda, Daniel and wife Lisa, one daughter, Tammy and husband Mark; grandchildren Jennifer, Renee, Leah, Dakota, Nathan and Mariah; and great- grandchildren Taylor, Jasmine, Ethan, Brendan, Gavin and Colby.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring of 2021.

The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care Androscoggin, Clover Health Care Rehab, and the “angels” of The Androscoggin Hospice House.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Catherine’s memory to:

The Androscoggin

Hospice House