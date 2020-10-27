RUMFORD – Robert “Bob” Dayon, 89, of Rumford, passed peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020. He was born April 29, 1931, in Rumford, to Wilfred and Emelia (Richard) Dayon. He married Joyce (Beckwith) Dayon on Oct. 16, 1951 in Portsmouth, N.H.

After his first indoor job in the Rumford paper mill, Bob knew he wanted to be outside. He worked his entire life in the logging industry driving his own pulp truck for much of it across the state and beyond. He developed many connections and friendships all over the area which provided ample reasons to “go for a ride” to check in and socialize. Anywhere he went, he would run into someone he knew.

Bob enjoyed a good yard sale, BLT’s, and going for an ice cream. He was an outdoorsman, spending many days walking through the woods of Andover, hunting and fishing. He and Joyce enjoyed snowmobiling with their friends for many years.

Bob was an avid card player. You could find him playing poker at his weekly card nights with his friends, at the Eagles playing “just a couple hands”, skunking his grandchildren in an intense game of cribbage, or attempting to beat Joyce at Rummy or Hand and Foot. Bob often shared stories of how people through the years had helped him out of various predicaments, and he paid it forward to many others including family throughout his life.

He was a communicate of the Parish of the Holy Savior as well as member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1248.

He is survived by his sons, Kenn Dayon and wife Linda of Peru, Gregg Dayon and wife Cindy of Lewiston, daughters in heart, Jamie Violette of Waterboro, and Linda Howe of Turner; grandchildren, Troy Dayon and wife Elizabeth of Portsmouth, N.H., Adam Dayon of Greenwich, Conn., Sara Gordon and husband Gabe of Kennebunk, Kristin Harris and husband Christopher of Dayton, Tristin Dayon of Lewiston, Tasia Dayon of Lewiston; sister Vernice Collette of Rumford and brother Ron Dayon of Rumford; as well as nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by the love of his life, Joyce; his parents; brother Hector and sisters, Dorothy “Dot” and Shirley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. at St. John’s Church in Rumford, followed by committal at St. John’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of SG Thibault Funeral Home 250 Penobscot St. Rumford 364-4366.

