LEWISTON – Theresa Champagne, 86, a resident of Montello Manor Nursing Home, died Friday Oct. 23, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House. She was born Sept. 2, 1934.

She was a very lovable, caring, simple person who appreciated everything in life. Always so thankful.

She enjoyed camping with family and she loved family gatherings at her sister’s house. She liked simple things like getting a manicure, and a ham Italian at Sams. Her favorite pet was cats.

She is survived by two brothers, Raymond of Connecticut, Norman of Portland, and her sister, Anita of Jay.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jean Champagne, and brother, Robert Rodrigue.

A memorial service will be held on Oct. 27 at 2:30 at Gracelawn in Auburn.