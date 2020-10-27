RUMFORD — The Parish of the Holy Savior will hold the annual Christmas Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Holy Savior Parish Hall, 126 Maine Ave. All state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

There will be handmade, hand decorated fresh Christmas wreaths available for pre-orders. Call the parish office at 207-364-4556. The hot turkey luncheon will be served starting at 10:30 as take-out only; pre-orders also taken.

The traditional knitted items and homemade crafts will also be available, as well as the wishing tree for the River Valley nursing homes and the River Valley Healthy Communities organization.

The raffle ticket drawing will return. First place will be 100 gallons of heating oil; second prize, outdoor propane fireplace; and third, 43-inch smart TV. Tickets are $1, to be drawn the day of the fair.

Those who would like to donate a handmade craft or knitted item or volunteer for the fair should call the parish office.

All events are subject to change due to COVID-19.

