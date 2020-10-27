Our neighbors are hurting, businesses are closing and schools are disrupted. We have too many kids going hungry and our essential workers are exhausted. Yet, when asked to help folks with their top two 2020 issues, the economy and health care, our local politicians often forget who they work for: the people of Oxford Hills.

That’s why it’s time to elect new local politicians who care about everyday issues that impact Oxford Hills families. Ken Morse, the Democratic candidate for District 71, cares about fair wages, local, quality food, and affordable health care. As an experienced small business owner, Ken understands how challenging this can be and works to support and grow our community.

Ken believes that “No one can be left behind.” Isn’t it time that we had local politicians that put us first?

Rain Petrovich, Norway