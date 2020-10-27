LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced the Online Education Center classes for November. All classes are held over Zoom or telephonically. Classes are free, unless noted. Register for classes by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-795-4010. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Online classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus classes or stay connected with friends and family. Educational material and resources will be provided.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource: date and time when convenient; instructor, Cyber-Senior; phone and/or online. Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If interested in group or 1-1 technology support, reach out for information.

Medicare Made Simple: date and time when convenie,t; SeniorsPlus staff; online video. Receive prerecorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

Virtual Veteran’s Day Ceremony: At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11; presenter, Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice; Zoom. Veteran volunteers will take turns leading the ceremony and reading poems before coming together for a group salute. The virtual ceremony is open to anyone who would like to tune in; however, for veterans joining, staff would like to learn branch and ranking to include in a slideshow as part of the ceremony if comfortable providing that information.

AT&T Cyber Aware Webinar Tech Training: At 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12; instructor, Ryan Clark, regional director of VT External Affairs, and Michael Hartigan, director of Public Affairs – New England; Zoom. AT&T experts host an interactive training session about how older adults can stay safe in a digital world while taking advantage of the latest connected technology and devices.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Second Zoom 101 class.

Crafting with Corinne: At convenient time, Wednesday, Nov. 25; instructor, Corinne Saindon; prerecorded video/instructions; $5 for two project kits. Create a festive Christmas card and fun 2021 calendar. All materials provided for each project. Class size is limited to 10.

Exercises and groups

Virtual Knitting Group: From 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday, Nov. 11 and 25; SeniorsPlus staff; Zoom. Join to work on project while socializing.

Chair Yoga on Zoom: From 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays; instructor, Mary Bishop, certified yoga instructor; Zoom; must have computer, laptop or tablet; sturdy chair on nonslip surface. Class designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Llimited to 10.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME: HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit and Living Well workshops.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance: Workshop series will meet twice weekly for eight weeks; Zoom; $20. Tai Chi is an effective exercises for the health of mind and body. It helps people to relax and feel better. Workshops are limited to 10.

Better Health NOW!: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; time: will vary; 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom; free. Better Health NOW is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to Living Well in-person workshop. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins.

Better Health with Diabetes: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; time will vary; 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom; free. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins.

Better Health with Chronic Pain: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; time will vary; 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom; free. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins.

Living Well Workshops through Zoom: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; time will vary; Zoom; free. Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop.

To register for online offerings, email [email protected] or call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010.