I know some people are judging President Trump by looks, his hair, and his lies (don’t we all lie?). If God can forgive, why can’t we?

President Trump is pro-life; he does not want babies murdered. He works for all of us. I am a Christian and a Democrat, and I will be voting for President Trump because I don’t believe in killing innocent babies. They deserve a chance to live.

Look at what he has done for the country: created more jobs, brought back jobs from China. Most people are better off financially than they were four years ago.

President Trump keeps on working and working for all of us. So, instead of criticizing President Trump, why not pray for him?

Simonne Paul, Lewiston