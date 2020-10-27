OLYMPICS

Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday because of three violations of doping control rules.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Coleman will be banned until May 2022, forcing him to miss the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The 24-year-old American sprinter had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Weeks later, details of his three missed appointments with sample collections officials in 2019 were revealed.

Athletes face a two-year ban if they have three violations of so-called “whereabouts” rules in a 12-month period.

Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4×100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. Coleman was able to run there after a previous whereabouts case against him was dropped.

He got silver in both events at the 2017 worlds in London.

• A landmark hearing in the Russian doping saga was confirmed Tuesday to go ahead despite travel and health restrictions during the current coronavirus spike in Switzerland.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the four-day hearing would open Monday and consider the World Anti-Doping Agency’s case to rule Russia non-compliant for four years after alleged state-backed tampering of data from the Moscow testing laboratory.

The slate of punishments proposed by WADA includes a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at the Tokyo Olympics next year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. It would also apply to world championships for the next four years including soccer’s World Cup finals tournament in Qatar.

• Evgeny Ustyugov is set to be stripped of a second Olympic biathlon gold medal after the Russian lost a doping case, the sport’s anti-doping body said.

The Biathlon Integrity Unit said Ustyugov will lose the gold medal he won in the 15-kilometer mass start race at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and his relay bronze from the same year, subject to confirmation from the International Olympic Committee.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: NASCAR will make a fourth attempt to complete its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday after persistent mist and cold temperatures continued the long delay.

The race began Sunday and drivers completed 52 of the scheduled 334 laps before mist and drizzle halted the action. The resumption of the race was set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Texas track.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews.

The contract for Toews runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in ’22.

The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season. He played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games, where he had two goals and eight assists.

CYLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Michael Woods prevailed in the final kilometer to win the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Richard Carapaz holding on to the overall leader’s jersey.

Woods made his move to the front entering the final kilometer (mile) and finished four seconds in front of Omar Fraile and Alejandro Valverde after a hilly stage that took riders 159 kilometers (98 miles) from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Valdegovía.

Carapaz maintained the overall lead by finishing in the peloton, which crossed the line almost a minute later. He kept an 18-second lead over Hugh Carthy, with Dan Martin and defending champion Primoz Roglic close behind. Roglic finished the stage in 19th place.

Woods, the EF Pro Cycling rider who finished second in Sunday’s sixth stage, was 48th in the overall standings, almost 40 minutes behind Carapaz. He was the seventh different stage winner at the Vuelta this year.

TENNIS

ERSTE BANK OPEN: Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start and saved a set point before beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 Tuesday in an all-Serbian first-round match in Vienna.

Also, Grigor Dimitrov defeated Karen Kachanov 7-6 (6), 6-3, and Hubert Hurkacz defeated Attila Balasz 6-3, 7-5.

• Top 10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her left Achilles tendon.

The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast.

Bertens wrote that she had been dealing with “an Achilles injury for some time” and the only way for her “to play without pain again” was to have surgery.

