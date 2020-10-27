|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 27
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at Lotte
|5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — KT at Kia
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
|SWIMMING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds
