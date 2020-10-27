As a registered independent voter, I do not vote for a person because of their party affiliation, but because of their views and community commitment. Therefore, I am voting again for Ned Claxton.

Ned has already exhibited the qualifications of the type of legislator I want in Augusta. As a doctor, he listened carefully to his patients to understand their needs and concerns, and responded with respect. He will do the same for constituents and fellow legislators.

As a long-time resident of our community, Ned has been directly involved in supporting education, recreational sports, preservation of green spaces, the quality of air and water — all topics which relate to the health of all people and our community.

Given his calm, respectful manner, and willingness to work hard in a non-partisan way, I encourage others to join me in voting for Dr. Ned Claxton for reelection to the Maine Senate.

William Hamilton, Auburn