I support Dave Duguay to be re-elected as Oxford County commissioner. I have observed Dave in action as he has carried out his duties competently and professionally over many years. His record speaks for itself. His actions and decisions have always put the well-being of the citizens of Oxford County front and center.

Dave has a record of serving the greater community. He has been a leader in the River Valley Rotary Club by participating in its many fundraising events for charitable causes. He currently volunteers his time to serve on the Rumford Hospital Board of Directors. He served on the River Valley Growth Council. He was treasurer of the United Way, and involved in many other volunteer activities.

I hope others join me in voting for Dave Duguay in the coming election.

Bob Stickney, Rumford