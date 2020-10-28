I’d like to tell people about my friend, John Patrick. An avid gardener, he enjoys sharing his crop with friends and neighbors. He watches out for elderly neighbors, helping them with chores.

Family is number one to him; John and Claire’s grandchildren are the joy of their lives. Service is the focus of John’s life; he belongs to many groups to help in our community.

When John was out of office, that didn’t stop him. He still participated in labor groups to help the working people of the River Valley.

John is an honest and stand-up guy, always willing to help, and I’m proud to call him my friend. He will be a vigilant voice for working people in House District 115. We must vote for John Patrick for state representative in Roxbury, Rumford, Sumner and Woodstock.

Brenda McHugh, Mexico