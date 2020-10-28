I support Ned Claxton for re-election to state Senate District 20. Ned is a retired family physician who owned a family medical practice. As a small business owner he knows firsthand the issues of running a small business and being a job creator in Maine.

Ned is a leader on Maine’s health care issues, sponsoring a bill to protect patients from abusive billing practices and unnecessary patient fees. He helped to pass a bill directing $130 million to property tax relief. Ned is a long-time outdoorsman, maintaining for many years a section of the Appalachian Trail.

In this time when we are experiencing just the beginning effects of global warming, it is good to know that Ned believes in science and understands the issues, earning a 100% rating in the Maine Conservation Voter’s 2020 Environmental Scorecard. Most importantly, Ned Claxton listens, cares and takes action.

Carl Wilcox, New Gloucester

